Poll: Who do you expect to reach the last four ahead of tonight's Champions League quarter-final first legs?

THE QUARTER-FINAL action in this season’s Champions League commences tonight with the opening pair of first leg ties taking place.

Liverpool host Porto in Anfield while Tottenham welcome Man City to their new stadium before the return legs on Wednesday night next week in Estadio do Dragao and the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool reached the final last year and despatched Porto 5-0 on aggregate en route when the sides met in the second round.

Man City bowed out at the quarter-final stage last season after a loss to Jurgen Klopp’s side while Tottenham made their exit at the last 16 stage at the hands of Juventus.

So the prize of a semi-final place is a big one that all four will be keen to achieve. Do you think it will be a pair of English clubs that emerge after next week’s second legs or will the 2003-04 champions continue to fly the Portuguese flag?

Let us know what two sides you see emerging from these two-legged encounters.

