This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you expect to reach the last four ahead of tonight's Champions League quarter-final first legs?

Liverpool, Porto, Tottenham and Man City are all in action tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,662 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4582731
It's a massive European night for Porto, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.
Image: PA
It's a massive European night for Porto, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.
It's a massive European night for Porto, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.
Image: PA

THE QUARTER-FINAL action in this season’s Champions League commences tonight with the opening pair of first leg ties taking place.

Liverpool host Porto in Anfield while Tottenham welcome Man City to their new stadium before the return legs on Wednesday night next week in Estadio do Dragao and the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool reached the final last year and despatched Porto 5-0 on aggregate en route when the sides met in the second round.

Man City bowed out at the quarter-final stage last season after a loss to Jurgen Klopp’s side while Tottenham made their exit at the last 16 stage at the hands of Juventus.

So the prize of a semi-final place is a big one that all four will be keen to achieve. Do you think it will be a pair of English clubs that emerge after next week’s second legs or will the 2003-04 champions continue to fly the Portuguese flag?

Let us know what two sides you see emerging from these two-legged encounters.


Poll Results:

Liverpool and Man City (997)
Liverpool and Tottenham (192)
Porto and Man City (82)
Porto and Tottenham (65)




Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie