This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't think Liverpool supporters will complain if we don't win anything' - Reds hero Gillespie

The European Cup winner believes that the Merseyside club will eventually win the Premier League.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 May 2019, 8:49 PM
38 minutes ago 2,429 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4623609
Liverpool are in action against Barcelona this evening.
Image: Martin Rickett
Liverpool are in action against Barcelona this evening.
Liverpool are in action against Barcelona this evening.
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL SUPPORTERS WILL not be left dissatisfied by their campaign even if they walk away empty-handed, according to former club stalwart Gary Gillespie.

The Reds have been firmly in contention for both the Premier League and the Champions League this season, with their exploits on both a domestic and continental level arguably trumping their previous campaign.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side look as if they will end up with nothing to show for their excellent season heading into Tuesday’s European semi-final with Barcelona.

They trail the Catalan club 3-0 heading to Anfield, while in the English top flight, they remain a point behind Manchester City with a game to go after Pep Guardiola’s side overcame Leicester City on Monday.

The prospect of coming so close to the first silverware of Klopp’s reign may be frustrating for many associated with the Merseyside outfit but Gillespie, a multiple European Cup winner with the club, believes that fans will be able to take the positives from their remarkable season.

Soccer - Toyota Cup - World Club Championship - Liverpool v Independiente Gary Gillespie (file pic). Source: EMPICS Sport

“The mood on the red side of Merseyside is that we can’t quite believe how good we’ve played and how we’re going to come up that little bit short,” the 58-year-old told Love Sport Radio.

It’s been a fantastic season and I don’t think many Liverpool supporters will complain if we don’t win anything because it’s been such a spectacular season.

“It’s something to build on and look forward to the future because I don’t think this is the end for Liverpool, it’s not a one-off.

“This will be sustained for the years to come. It’s not if we win the league again, it’s when.”

Referring to their imminent European clash with a Lionel Messi-inspired Blaugrana side, with key men Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah ruled out, Gillespie admitted that it would be a tough night for all involved.

“You would have to be the utmost optimist to get anything out of the game but in reality it’s going to be very difficult because you don’t have your main striker and your best player,” he added.

“It’s going to be almost impossible but stranger things have happened in football. You can only hope and pray for them.

“Our tie with Man City a few years ago we were 3-0 up going to the Etihad and you were thinking ‘maybe City have still got a wee chance because you never know what can happen’.

“But Barcelona have got so much experience that even if Liverpool do get an early goal, I can’t see them panicking or really being influenced by the crowd maybe another team might have been.

“They are special nights at Anfield but it’s going to have to be a hell of a special night to get Liverpool through to the final.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie