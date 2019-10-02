Mo Salah double helps Liverpool prevail in seven-goal thriller against RB Salzburg

Salah celebrates scoring his second goal on Wednesday night at Anfield.

Salah celebrates scoring his second goal on Wednesday night at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL SECURED ALL three points in a memorable European 4-3 victory over RB Salzburg on Wednesday, initially relinquishing a three-goal lead before Mohamed Salah snatched a second-half winner late on.

Salah grabbed two on the night, while Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane were also on target. Jurgen Klopp’s side raced into a 3-0 lead early on, before a fine strike from Hee-Chan Hwang shortly before half-time offered the visitors a glimmer of hope.

Salzburg seized control after the interval, goals from Takumi Minamino and 19-year-old Erling Braut Haaland completing a remarkable comeback to make it 3-3.

Liverpool wrestled back control, however, with Salah nabbing his second of the game with a neat toe-poke inside the box to secure all three points.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!