This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mo Salah double helps Liverpool prevail in seven-goal thriller against RB Salzburg

Jurgen Klopp’s men relinquished a three-goal lead in the second half before clinching victory thanks to the Egyptian star.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 9:51 PM
6 minutes ago 1,136 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4834671
Salah celebrates scoring his second goal on Wednesday night at Anfield.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Salah celebrates scoring his second goal on Wednesday night at Anfield.
Salah celebrates scoring his second goal on Wednesday night at Anfield.
Image: Anthony Devlin

LIVERPOOL SECURED ALL three points in a memorable European 4-3 victory over RB Salzburg on Wednesday, initially relinquishing a three-goal lead before Mohamed Salah snatched a second-half winner late on.

Salah grabbed two on the night, while Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane were also on target. Jurgen Klopp’s side raced into a 3-0 lead early on, before a fine strike from Hee-Chan Hwang shortly before half-time offered the visitors a glimmer of hope.

Salzburg seized control after the interval, goals from Takumi Minamino and 19-year-old Erling Braut Haaland completing a remarkable comeback to make it 3-3.

Liverpool wrestled back control, however, with Salah nabbing his second of the game with a neat toe-poke inside the box to secure all three points.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie