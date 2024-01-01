Liverpool recall 'outstanding' full-back from Scottish loan spell

DUNDEE HAVE confirmed that Liverpool have recalled 21-year-old left-back Owen Beck from his loan with the Tayside club.

The Wales U21 international scored two goals in 20 appearances during a hugely impressive spell in the cinch Premiership.

Beck won a call-up to the full Wales squad and Liverpool have exercised a recall option amid injuries to Andy Robertson and other left-backs.

A statement on Dundee’s website read: “Owen will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee FC as he has been outstanding both on and off the field.”

Dundee are looking to finish off a promising first half of the season before the winter break with a victory over Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Dundee are seventh in the table, two points behind Hibernian following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

Manager Tony Docherty told DeeTV: “We need to make sure we look after the squad, manage the squad. I have the luxury that I can bring in players and maybe freshen things up a wee bit if needed.

“We will analyse the Kilmarnock game first and if need be, hopefully freshen it up and maintain the quality we have got.”