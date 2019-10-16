Liverpool receive double fitness boost ahead of Man United test

LIVERPOOL HAVE RECEIVED a double fitness boost ahead of the trip to face Manchester United, with Alisson Becker and Joel Matip returning to training.

Goalkeeper Alisson has been sidelined since injuring his calf muscle in the victory over Norwich City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Matip suffered an injury setback in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United and missed the home matches with Salzburg and Leicester City.

However, both took part in training at Melwood on Tuesday, with the Reds heading to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit top of the table with an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!