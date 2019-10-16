This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool receive double fitness boost ahead of Man United test

Alisson Becker and Joel Matip trained at Melwood on Tuesday ahead of the clash at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 4:11 PM
27 minutes ago 982 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4854082
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

LIVERPOOL HAVE RECEIVED a double fitness boost ahead of the trip to face Manchester United, with Alisson Becker and Joel Matip returning to training.

Goalkeeper Alisson has been sidelined since injuring his calf muscle in the victory over Norwich City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Matip suffered an injury setback in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United and missed the home matches with Salzburg and Leicester City.

However, both took part in training at Melwood on Tuesday, with the Reds heading to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit top of the table with an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie