Liverpool seal progress to Champions League knockout stages with win in Salzburg

CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL SURVIVED a test in Austria to qualify for the last-16 of this season’s Champions League.

Liverpool needed to avoid defeat against Red Bull Salzburg tonight to qualify, and had to endure some intense Salzburg pressure along with some curious Mo Salah profligacy before sealing progress with two goals in as many second-half minutes.

Naby Keita headed Liverpool into the lead 13 minutes into the second half, and then Salah – having missed a string of easy chances – doubled the lead with a finish into an open net from an audaciously tight angle.

That killed the Salzburg challenge, and Liverpool sauntered through the final half-hour, and on in their quest for a third-straight European Cup final.

They progress as group winners, with Napoli following into the knockout rounds as runners-up.

Full report to follow