This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool seal progress to Champions League knockout stages with win in Salzburg

The Champions of Europe move on in a quest for a third-straight European Cup final.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 7:46 PM
24 minutes ago 4,054 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4926760
Mo Salah reacts during the game.
Image: John Walton
Mo Salah reacts during the game.
Mo Salah reacts during the game.
Image: John Walton

CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL SURVIVED a test in Austria to qualify for the last-16 of this season’s Champions League. 

Liverpool needed to avoid defeat against Red Bull Salzburg tonight to qualify, and had to endure some intense Salzburg pressure along with some curious Mo Salah profligacy before sealing progress with two goals in as many second-half minutes. 

Naby Keita headed Liverpool into the lead 13 minutes into the second half, and then Salah – having missed a string of easy chances – doubled the lead with a finish into an open net from an audaciously tight angle. 

That killed the Salzburg challenge, and Liverpool sauntered through the final half-hour, and on in their quest for a third-straight European Cup final. 

They progress as group winners, with Napoli following into the knockout rounds as runners-up. 

Full report to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie