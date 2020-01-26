This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 January, 2020
Liverpool squander two goal lead as Shrewsbury force FA Cup replay

Substitute Jason Cummings scored twice for Shrewsbury Town.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 7:31 PM
1 hour ago 5,347 Views 19 Comments
Jason Cummings celebrates for Shrewsbury
JASON CUMMINGS SCORED a second-half double off the bench as Shrewsbury Town came from behind to earn a surprise 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Within 15 minutes of replacing Callum Lang on the hour mark, Cummings converted from the penalty spot and guided a cool finish past Adrian to earn League One side Shrewsbury a replay against the Premier League leaders at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to his team and saw them move 2-0 up when Donald Love followed up Curtis Jones’ opener with a comical own goal.

Klopp responded to Cummings’ brace by calling for Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino from the bench, but Liverpool were unable to salvage a victory despite some huge late chances and now have another fixture to add to their busy schedule.

Liverpool took 15 minutes to move in front, with Pedro Chirivella threading a pass to Jones that the midfielder slid beyond Max O’Leary.

Adrian made a great save with his leg to deny Shaun Whalley, who scuffed another opportunity wide after being played through by Lang.

Shrewsbury were two down just 27 seconds after the restart, Love inexplicably stabbing Neco Williams’ delivery past a bemused O’Leary despite being under no pressure.

The hosts reacted positively, and although Adrian made a great save to keep out Lang, he could not stop Cummings converting from the spot in the 65th minute after Yasser Larouci sent Josh Laurent to ground.

Cummings doubled his tally 10 minutes later, beating Dejan Lovren – making his first appearance since December – on the edge of the box and picking out the bottom-left corner.

The Shrews had an appeal for a penalty turned down when Love’s cross struck Fabinho’s arm, before Ro-Shaun Williams made a crucial block to stop Jones slotting home on the follow-up after O’Leary denied Firmino at the other end.

Salah headed a cross from Firmino wide in second-half stoppage time as the hosts held on for a result that was followed by a pitch invasion from the jubilant Shrewsbury fans.

