Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 4 October 2021
Advertisement

Liverpool have ‘substantial’ evidence following alleged spitting incident

Man City made a complaint after alleging a Reds fan spat at their backroom staff during the draw at Anfield on Sunday.

By Press Association Monday 4 Oct 2021, 10:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,131 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5565367
A view of Anfield after Sunday's game.
Image: PA
A view of Anfield after Sunday's game.
A view of Anfield after Sunday's game.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL HAVE COLLECTED “substantial” evidence following an alleged spitting incident in Sunday’s match against Manchester City.

The visiting team made a complaint to Liverpool after alleging a fan spat at their backroom staff during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield.

City boss Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident at the time but was subsequently notified.

Liverpool have gathered a number of witness statements from people seated around the dugout area and are working with City staff to collect more evidence and unredacted video footage.

The club’s official sanctions process can result in a life ban, while there is also the potential for criminal charges.

A Reds spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of a serious alleged incident near the dugout area at Anfield during the second half of Sunday’s game against Manchester City, we are conducting a full investigation, working with all relevant parties including Manchester City, to gather evidence from individuals who witnessed the incident as well as analysing all available video footage.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The evidence collected to date is substantial and, if requested to do so, will be handed to Merseyside Police given the potential for criminal charges.

“Anfield is our home and we will ensure it is a safe, enjoyable environment for everyone attending and will not allow unacceptable isolated behaviour to impact on our club’s values and principles.”

The club’s investigation is ongoing but Merseyside Police have charged four men – one local and three from County Antrim – in relation to possession and/or throwing of pyrotechnics outside the ground.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie