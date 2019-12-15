This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wijnaldum to travel to Doha as Liverpool name squad for Club World Cup

Liverpool play Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 12:19 PM
42 minutes ago 1,309 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4934489
Wijnaldum: limped off against Watford.
Image: Rui Vieira
Wijnaldum: limped off against Watford.
Wijnaldum: limped off against Watford.
Image: Rui Vieira

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM WILL travel with Liverpool to the Club World Cup despite appearing to injure his hamstring in their Premier League win over Watford.

The midfielder’s participation in Qatar became uncertain after he limped off in the 59th minute of the 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool confirmed Wijnaldum had suffered a muscle problem but the 29-year-old will still fly out on Sunday as part of a 20-man selection.

Jurgen Klopp will be without defender Dejan Lovren, who has been left behind as he recovers from a muscle issue sustained in the Champions League game against Salzburg.

Young midfielder Harvey Elliott and striker Rhian Brewster have also been trimmed from the initial 23-man squad announced earlier this month.

Liverpool begin the tournament with a semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey in Doha on Wednesday.

Captain and midfielder Jordan Henderson said the European champions had every intention of returning with the silverware.

“Well, we want to go there and win,” Henderson told his club’s website. 

“Big games coming up, so we’ve got to recover well. There’s a big game Wednesday and hopefully we can do a job to get into the final on the weekend.”

The Reds will play at least two matches in Qatar as they will take part in either the final or the third-fourth place play-off next Saturday.

Thereafter, they travel to second-placed Leicester on St Stephen’s Day as they attempt to further cement their lead atop the Premier League, before finishing off their 2019 schedule with a home encounter against Wolves.

On 2 January, they tackle Sheffield United before an FA Cup derby with Everton on 5 January to conclude a hectic festive period.

The Reds will also have a team playing in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday against Aston Villa, but with the first-team squad in Doha, they will send a fringe group for that fixture. 

Liverpool’s Club World Cup squad:

Alisson, Andy Lonergan, Adrian

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams

Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi

