LUCAS BERGVALL STRUCK an 86th-minute winner to earn Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Liverpool and a slender advantage after a cagey Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.
Spurs were without 10 players for this tie and had lost 6-3 to Arne Slot’s irresistible Premier League leaders last month, but turned the form table on its head – albeit with a touch of fortune.
Match-winner Bergvall was lucky to avoid a second yellow card for a late tackle on Kostas Tsimikas moments before he fired home his first goal for the club to earn Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou a much-needed win.
Advertisement
Postecoglou had faced external pressure after a nightmare run of form amid a horror injury crisis, which deepened with Rodrigo Bentancur forced off early amid worrying scenes, but his injury-hit team with debutant goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky managed to shut out Liverpool to head to Anfield next month with a narrow lead.
Liverpool put six past Spurs in the Premier League last month, but the hosts had a new goalkeeper this time after Postecoglou decided to hand Kinsky his debut three days on from his arrival.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was dropped to the bench and yet only six minutes were on the clock when a lengthy stoppage occurred due to a head injury for Bentancur.
Bentancur was taken off on a stretcher in the 15th minute after he appeared to head the floor from a corner – with Radu Dragusin denied by Alisson Becker moments later.
Rodrigo Bentancur is stretchered off during the first half. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lucas Bergvall makes most of reprieve to give Tottenham advantage over Liverpool
LUCAS BERGVALL STRUCK an 86th-minute winner to earn Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Liverpool and a slender advantage after a cagey Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.
Spurs were without 10 players for this tie and had lost 6-3 to Arne Slot’s irresistible Premier League leaders last month, but turned the form table on its head – albeit with a touch of fortune.
Match-winner Bergvall was lucky to avoid a second yellow card for a late tackle on Kostas Tsimikas moments before he fired home his first goal for the club to earn Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou a much-needed win.
Postecoglou had faced external pressure after a nightmare run of form amid a horror injury crisis, which deepened with Rodrigo Bentancur forced off early amid worrying scenes, but his injury-hit team with debutant goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky managed to shut out Liverpool to head to Anfield next month with a narrow lead.
Liverpool put six past Spurs in the Premier League last month, but the hosts had a new goalkeeper this time after Postecoglou decided to hand Kinsky his debut three days on from his arrival.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was dropped to the bench and yet only six minutes were on the clock when a lengthy stoppage occurred due to a head injury for Bentancur.
Bentancur was taken off on a stretcher in the 15th minute after he appeared to head the floor from a corner – with Radu Dragusin denied by Alisson Becker moments later.
Rodrigo Bentancur is stretchered off during the first half. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
carabao cup Liverpool Soccer Spurs Success Tottenham