Nankivell set to miss Munster's visit to La Rochelle as appeal denied

MUNSTER ARE SET to be without influential centre Alex Nankivell for Saturday’s Champions Cup round of 16 visit to La Rochelle.

Nankivell and Munster appealed the red card the New Zealander received during last weekend’s URC win over Connacht, but it’s understood the appeal has been unsuccessful.

As such, Nankivell is set to be banned and miss the trip to La Rochelle.

Advertisement

It’s believed that he has been given a two-week suspension.

However, Munster and Nankivell are entitled to appeal any disciplinary decision to suspend him and it remains to be seen if that is the case, given that they did not agree with the initial red card.

If Nankivell is missing, Munster could bring Rory Scannell into their team at number 12 or move Seán O’Brien in from the wing.

Nankivell was sent off by referee Craig Evans in the 26th minute of last weekend’s game in Mayo when he was ruled to have made illegal head contact with Connacht skipper Cian Prendergast in a ruck.

“He’s got a clear line of sight, comes from distance, right arm is tucked and never looking to make a legal wrap, I’m not seeing any sudden and significant drop in height from the ball carrier and he [Prendergast] is knocked out on the floor,” said Evans upon reviewing the incident with his TMO.

“I don’t think I can bring this down [from a red card].”

Munster decided to appeal and an independent disciplinary hearing took place yesterday to consider the case.

The independent disciplinary panel was made up of Scotland’s John Kirk, along with Stefan Terblanche and Neil Snellenburg of South Africa.

It seems that the appeal has been unsuccessful and the disciplinary panel has decided to ban Nankivell, meaning he is now set to miss Munster’s clash with La Rochelle.