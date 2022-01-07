Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 7 January 2022
Liverpool reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Preparations for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at home to Shrewsbury will resume with assistant manager Peter Krawietz taking charge of the available players.

By Press Association Friday 7 Jan 2022
A general view of Liverpool's training ground.
Image: PA
LIVERPOOL HAVE REOPENED their first-team training centre after a 48-hour closure following a Covid outbreak among players and staff.

Preparations for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at home to League One side Shrewsbury will resume with assistant manager Peter Krawietz taking charge of the available players.

Krawietz will also undertake pre-match media duties with a press conference scheduled for 1pm on Saturday.

As the shutdown affected only the first-team area of the AXA complex, Liverpool’s youth teams have been able to continue training, with a number of the U23s expected to feature against the Shrews.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and players Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino will have ended their isolation periods by the weekend, although it has yet to be confirmed whether any will be present at Anfield for the match.

Klopp’s other assistant manager Pep Lijnders is still absent, however, after testing positive on Tuesday night, with a number of other players and staff also remaining in isolation.

Press Association

