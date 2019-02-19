This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Didi Hamann and Jamie Carragher, both of whom won this competition for Liverpool, are at Anfield tonight in a punditry capacity.

Liverpool v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Anfield Source: Nick Potts

The other game of the night, by the way, is in France as Lyon host Barcelona. While Barca are favourites, Lyon have a habit of raising their game for big games: they took four points of Manchester City in the group stages and ended PSG’s hopes of an unbeaten Ligue Un campaign at the start of the month. 

We’ll keep you updated on that game, but while we are on the topic of this clash, let’s take another look at this from Juninho. (Not the Middlesbrough one). 

Source: Soccer Goals/YouTube

Yellow Peril 

Two players will miss the second-leg if they get booked tonight, one on either team. 

Andy Robertson for Liverpool, and Joshua Kimmich for Bayern.

Fair to say that Alberto Moreno vs Coman/Gnabry/Robben/Ribery/Anyone is cause enough for Liverpool fans to lose some sleep between now and the second-leg, should Robertson pick up a booking tonight. 

That’s quite a blow for Bayern – to lose Leon Goretzka to an ankle injury just before kick-off. After an initially slow start to life in Bavaria, he has been outstanding since the turn of the year. 

That Kingsley Coman is fit is a big boost, on the other hand. 

Liverpool have probably made their peace with van Dijk’s absence, having known it was coming since he sent Dries Mertens halfway to the river Mersey in the final group game at Anfield in December. 

That their central defensive pair are their fourth-choice defender (Matip) and their first-choice midfielder (Fabinho), however, is a glaring weakness. 

Those Liverpool fans who have spent a large portion of the last four years cursing Dejan Lovren…tonight may be ropey enough to make you actively miss him. 

Team News 

Liverpool have been given the boost that Roberto Firmino is fit to start, having shaken off a virus. It means that the Brazilian continues his streak of playing in every European game Liverpool have played under Jurgen Klopp.

Virgil van Dijk is suspended owing to the accruing of yellow cards in the group stages, and with Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren injured, the centre-defensive partnership is the unconvincing Joel Matip and the out-of-position Fabinho. 

Jordan Henderson starts in midfield, along with Naby Keita. 

Bayern, meanwhile, have Kingsley Coman available after an ankle knock. Jerome Boateng is out through illness, while Leon Gortezka is out too: he is replaced by Javi Martinez. 

Welcome, all, to our coverage of what could prove to be another Famous European Night at Anfield.™

Bayern Munich are the visitors for the last-16 tie clash, remarkably making this the first meeting between the two sides in the Champions League era. 

Get in touch with us: email gavincooney@the42.ie, tweet @gcooney93 or get involved below the line. 

Kick off is at 8pm, and team news is following here in a moment…

