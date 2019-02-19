8 mins ago

The other game of the night, by the way, is in France as Lyon host Barcelona. While Barca are favourites, Lyon have a habit of raising their game for big games: they took four points of Manchester City in the group stages and ended PSG’s hopes of an unbeaten Ligue Un campaign at the start of the month.

We’ll keep you updated on that game, but while we are on the topic of this clash, let’s take another look at this from Juninho. (Not the Middlesbrough one).