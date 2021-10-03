Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Man City make complaint to Liverpool over alleged fan spitting incident

Liverpool are understood to be investigating the incident.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 8:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,409 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564533
A view of Anfield.
Image: PA
A view of Anfield.
A view of Anfield.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE made a complaint to Liverpool after alleging a fan spat at their backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident at the time but was subsequently notified and he is confident the host club will take the necessary action.

“They (the staff) told me but I didn’t see it,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour.”

It is understood Liverpool are investigating the incident and are looking at CCTV footage from that area of the ground.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie