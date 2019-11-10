3 mins ago

HERE IT IS, then.

Forget Super: this is gargantuan, head-spinning, teeth-rattling, sense-frazzling, make-your-plans-six-days-in-advance Sunday that might yet combust beneath the weight of its own anticipation.

But should we all manage to survive to 4.30pm this afternoon, then we will have the delicious prospect of a bona-fide title six-pointer – if not decider – in the middle of November.

It’s Liverpool versus Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League aaaaannnnddd it’s liiiiiiive…..on Sky Sports but also here in largely HTML form on The42.

Happily, this is a game both sides feel they need to win.

Liverpool are six points clear of Manchester City, but bear the painful lessons of last season’s breathless race: they can’t rely on anyone else to take points off the champions.

They managed just a point off City last season – it might well have been zero had Riyad Mahrez not skied his late penalty at Anfield – and have stumbled onto a good time to face Guardiola’s injury-depleted side.

Liverpool will also recognise the need to strike while the iron is hot. Bar the opening-day injury to Alisson, they have been relatively injury-free this season and know that injuries may yet come amid a ludicrous upcoming schedule that will see them play at least 12 games – probably 13 is they win their Club World Cup semi-final – between the last weekend of November and the second day of the new year.

They have traditionally dipped in January under Klopp – even last season they spluttered with costly draws against Leicester and West Ham – so today’s a chance to better insure themselves against what is to come.

Guardiola, meanwhile, isn’t used to chasing runaway leaders across his career, so will feel he can’t afford to fall any further behind than his side already are.

His side have a host of injury issues – albeit perhaps things aren’t as bad as they looked in midweek – and must deal with their appalling record at Anfield, where City haven’t won since 2003.

Throw in the fact that virtually all of the clashes between these sides have been utterly compelling, garnish that with the trickling down of the clubs’ enmity to the managers, and this game should live up to the hype.

Let’s just hope it’s not decided by some VAR nonsense.

Get in touch with us during the game: email gavincooney@the42.ie, tweet @gcooney93 or leave a comment below the line.

Team news comes next….