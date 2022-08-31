Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 31 August 2022
Carvalho's 98th-minute strike seals crucial win for Liverpool over Newcastle

The Magpies looked to be leaving Anfield with a point.

By Press Association Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 10:26 PM
Fabio Carvalho and Liverpool celebrate.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SUPER SUB FABIO Carvalho sent Anfield wild by scrambling home a Liverpool winner and finally breaking Newcastle’s resolve eight minutes into stoppage time.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds had been basking in the afterglow of Saturday’s nine-goal annihilation of promoted Bournemouth as they returned to Anfield looking to secure back-to-back victories.

Liverpool managed to do just that but it took a last-gasp strike to do so as summer signing Carvalho turned home in a penalty-box melee to lift the roof off Anfield and seal a memorable 2-1 triumph.

The goal came with the clock reading 97 minutes and nine seconds after only five minutes of stoppage time were shown and tempers frayed between the benches.

While Liverpool celebrated, it was a gutting end for Newcastle given how impressive they had been in frustrating Liverpool on a night when record signing Alexander Isak had the visitors dreaming of a win.

The 22-year-old scored an emphatic first-half strike on his debut and saw the offside flag deny him another, but the Magpies still looked set to leave with a point as the hosts toiled following Roberto Firmino’s equaliser.

But Klopp calls his team “mentality monsters” for a reason and Carvalho struck at the death.

More to follow.

