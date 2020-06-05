This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool’s matches against Everton and City could be played at neutral venues

A final decision on the venue for the Merseyside Derby is expected on Monday.

By Press Association Friday 5 Jun 2020, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 568 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5115833
Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Virgil van Dijk during the Merseyside Derby staged at Anfield earlier this season.
Image: Richard Sellers
Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Virgil van Dijk during the Merseyside Derby staged at Anfield earlier this season.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Virgil van Dijk during the Merseyside Derby staged at Anfield earlier this season.
Image: Richard Sellers

LIVERPOOL’S MATCHES AGAINST Everton and Manchester City are the only ones that might have to be played at neutral venues as the Premier League confirmed the first batch of fixtures in its Project Restart plans.

The Merseyside derby has been fixed as a 7pm kick-off on Sunday, 21 June, with the match one of 33 in the remaining 92 to be made available free to air, in this case on Sky’s Pick channel.

A decision on where the match will be played is expected on Monday, when Liverpool City Council’s safety advisory group meets to decide whether the game can be played at Goodison Park as scheduled or needs to be moved away, as the English top-flight prepares to resume behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The derby was one of five fixtures on a list issued by UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, which were set to be played at neutral venues at the request of local forces.

Three of the five games on that ‘neutral venues’ list are within the fixtures released by the Premier League on Friday, which cover the first three full rounds of matches in the resumption.

Merseyside Police appeared to contradict DCC Roberts last week by saying they were happy to police matches in Liverpool. The derby could be the game where the Reds clinch their first top-flight title in 30 years, if Manchester City slip up against Arsenal on 17 June.

City’s match against champions-elect Liverpool, who are 25 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, on 2 July is also listed as ‘venue TBC’, and had also been on the list of matches earmarked to be moved to a neutral venue.

All other matches without the ‘venue TBC’ disclaimer have been given the go-ahead by local police, the PA news agency understands.

That means another game on the original neutral venue list, Manchester United v Sheffield United, can be played at Old Trafford on 24 June. 

The London derbies between Tottenham and West Ham on 23 June and West Ham v Chelsea on 1 July have been given the go-ahead by the Metropolitan Police. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has expressed misgivings about Premier League matches being played in the capital.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie