Mohamed Salah grabs a double to help Liverpool overcome Arsenal at Anfield

Salah celebrates his second goal with Virgil van Dijk.

LIVERPOOL MADE IT three Premier League wins in a row on Saturday evening with an impressive 3-1 win at home to Arsenal.

Joel Matip opened the scoring with a powerful header before half-time, before Mohamed Salah grabbed a double after the interval to put the game to bed.

Second-half introduction Lucas Torreira managed a late consolation for the Gunners, with the defeat ending Unai Emery’s side’s winning start to the season.

Another three points sees the Reds maintain their 100% record in the Premier League this campaign with three wins from three.

