Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 24 August, 2019
Mohamed Salah grabs a double to help Liverpool overcome Arsenal at Anfield

It was a third consecutive win in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 7:23 PM
16 minutes ago 1,358 Views 6 Comments
Salah celebrates his second goal with Virgil van Dijk.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Salah celebrates his second goal with Virgil van Dijk.
Salah celebrates his second goal with Virgil van Dijk.
Image: Anthony Devlin

LIVERPOOL MADE IT three Premier League wins in a row on Saturday evening with an impressive 3-1 win at home to Arsenal.

Joel Matip opened the scoring with a powerful header before half-time, before Mohamed Salah grabbed a double after the interval to put the game to bed.

Second-half introduction Lucas Torreira managed a late consolation for the Gunners, with the defeat ending Unai Emery’s side’s winning start to the season.

Another three points sees the Reds maintain their 100% record in the Premier League this campaign with three wins from three.

More to follow…

