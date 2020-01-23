This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 23 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another late winner sees Liverpool go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League

Roberto Firmino was the hero as a dogged Wolves side were eventually seen off.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 10:01 PM
27 minutes ago 7,205 Views 33 Comments
https://the42.ie/4977646
Roberto Firmino scores Liverpool's late winner.
Image: Nick Potts
Roberto Firmino scores Liverpool's late winner.
Roberto Firmino scores Liverpool's late winner.
Image: Nick Potts

LIVERPOOL REMAIN INVINCIBLE in the Premier League, enduring a rigorous test against Wolves to emerge 2-1 winners. 

Liverpool took an early lead when Jordan Henderson headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner. Matt Doherty spurned a glorious chance to equalise shortly after when he steered a free header wide of the far post. 

Liverpool held their lead until half-time, but were dealt a blow before the break when Sadio Mane limped off with a hamstring injury. 

Wolves exploded into life in the second life, with Andy Robertson terrorised by a rampant Adama Traore, and it was he who provided Wolves’ equaliser, picking out Raul Jimenez who headed beyond Alisson. 

It was the first goal the Liverpool ‘keeper conceded in eight games, but he was determined not to concede a second, and he twice denied Jimenez and Traore from putting Wolves in front. 

Liverpool were rattled throughout much of the second half, but got a rare sight of goal when Roberto Firmino saw a shot blocked by Rui Patricio. 

Firmino wasn’t to be denied a second time, and seven minutes from the end, he was picked out by Jordan Henderson in the box and rifled a left-footed shot into the top corner. 

Diogo Jota should have equalised late on, but Liverpool clung on and are nine wins from the title. 

Full report to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie