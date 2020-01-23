Another late winner sees Liverpool go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League

LIVERPOOL REMAIN INVINCIBLE in the Premier League, enduring a rigorous test against Wolves to emerge 2-1 winners.

Liverpool took an early lead when Jordan Henderson headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner. Matt Doherty spurned a glorious chance to equalise shortly after when he steered a free header wide of the far post.

Liverpool held their lead until half-time, but were dealt a blow before the break when Sadio Mane limped off with a hamstring injury.

Wolves exploded into life in the second life, with Andy Robertson terrorised by a rampant Adama Traore, and it was he who provided Wolves’ equaliser, picking out Raul Jimenez who headed beyond Alisson.

It was the first goal the Liverpool ‘keeper conceded in eight games, but he was determined not to concede a second, and he twice denied Jimenez and Traore from putting Wolves in front.

Liverpool were rattled throughout much of the second half, but got a rare sight of goal when Roberto Firmino saw a shot blocked by Rui Patricio.

Firmino wasn’t to be denied a second time, and seven minutes from the end, he was picked out by Jordan Henderson in the box and rifled a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Diogo Jota should have equalised late on, but Liverpool clung on and are nine wins from the title.

Full report to follow