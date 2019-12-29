Liverpool aim to take another step towards the title against a Wolves side who toppled the champions
Liverpool, who were impressive 4-0 winners away to second-placed Leicester City on St Stephen’s Day, currently have a 10-point lead — and two games in hand — over the Foxes. Wolves come into this game in seventh place
Ireland international Matt Doherty, who scored a late winner against champions Manchester City on Friday, is on the bench for the visitors, who line up as follows:
Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman, Bennett, Moutinho, Neves, Otto, Neto, Jota, Vinagre.
Subs: Ruddy, Otasowie, Saiss, Doherty, Adama, Cutrone, Jimenez.
Here’s how Liverpool will start:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams.
Good afternoon, folks.
Welcome along to our liveblog of the Premier League meeting of leaders Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, where kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm.
We’ll keep you posted on all the major moments throughout the game right here, so stick with us.
Before we go any further, let’s bring you the team news…
