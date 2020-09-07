This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17°C Monday 7 September 2020
Liverpool youngster joins Cardiff on loan

The deal, subject to international clearance, sees Sheyi Ojo become the club’s third summer signing.

By Press Association Monday 7 Sep 2020, 4:16 PM
Sheyi Ojo (file pic).
Sheyi Ojo (file pic).
CARDIFF HAVE SIGNED Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The deal, subject to international clearance, sees Ojo becomes Cardiff’s third summer signing following the arrival of Wales striker Kieffer Moore from Wigan and Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu.

“I’ve got a point to prove and I’m really excited for the new challenge,” Ojo, 23, told Cardiff City TV.

“Cardiff City is a massive club with great fans and great players – hopefully I can show what I can do here and fit right in.

“I’m delighted to get here in time for a full week’s training with the team ahead of the first home game this Saturday. Now it’s important that we start right.”

Ojo, who can play out wide in attack or in a number-10 role, has made 13 appearances for Liverpool and spent time on loan at Fulham, Rangers, Reims, Wigan and Wolves.

Cardiff start their Sky Bet Championship campaign against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Press Association

