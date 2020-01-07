This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool youngster joins Swansea on loan

Rhian Brewster will spend the rest of the season with the Welsh club.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 10:28 PM
17 minutes ago 907 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4957363
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is set for a spell in the Championship.
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is set for a spell in the Championship.
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is set for a spell in the Championship.

LIVERPOOL FORWARD Rhian Brewster has joined Championship side Swansea on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old, who shot to fame as the top scorer when England won the under-17 World Cup in 2017, is highly rated at Anfield but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by as Liverpool’s established attackers continue to shine.

Brewster has made three appearances for the Liverpool first team, all in the League Cup and FA Cup earlier this season.

The England Under-21 international holds a Champions League winners’ medal having been an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in last season’s final.

He will now link up once again with Swansea boss Steve Cooper, who was manager of the England Under-17 World Cup-winning side.

Swansea, who sit sixth in the Championship, confirmed Brewster would be available for Sunday’s derby clash with rivals Cardiff as he looks to help guide the club back into the Premier League.

“I’ve come here to try and play a lot of games and score a lot of goals for Swansea,” Brewster told Swansea’s website.

“It’s a great club. I’ve been watching them for ages – particularly when they were in the Premier League.

“Hopefully, I can help them get back to where they belong. At this moment in time, Swansea is the best team for me to join on loan. I want to help Swansea get promoted.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie