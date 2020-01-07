Liverpool youngster joins Swansea on loan

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is set for a spell in the Championship.

LIVERPOOL FORWARD Rhian Brewster has joined Championship side Swansea on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old, who shot to fame as the top scorer when England won the under-17 World Cup in 2017, is highly rated at Anfield but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by as Liverpool’s established attackers continue to shine.

Brewster has made three appearances for the Liverpool first team, all in the League Cup and FA Cup earlier this season.

The England Under-21 international holds a Champions League winners’ medal having been an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in last season’s final.

He will now link up once again with Swansea boss Steve Cooper, who was manager of the England Under-17 World Cup-winning side.

Swansea, who sit sixth in the Championship, confirmed Brewster would be available for Sunday’s derby clash with rivals Cardiff as he looks to help guide the club back into the Premier League.

“I’ve come here to try and play a lot of games and score a lot of goals for Swansea,” Brewster told Swansea’s website.

“It’s a great club. I’ve been watching them for ages – particularly when they were in the Premier League.

“Hopefully, I can help them get back to where they belong. At this moment in time, Swansea is the best team for me to join on loan. I want to help Swansea get promoted.”

