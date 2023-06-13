Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay (file pic).
# Transfer News
Liverpool youngster makes Preston move
Calvin Ramsay managed just 93 minutes of football – across two matches in the Carabao Cup and Champions League in November.
15 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL FULL-BACK Calvin Ramsay has agreed to join Preston on loan for the 2023-24 season, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 19-year-old managed just 93 minutes of football — across two matches in the Carabao Cup and Champions League in November — due to a back problem and then a knee injury which prematurely ended his maiden campaign.

Ramsay underwent surgery in February and is in need of regular first-team football, and it is understood the club feel his best short-term interests will be served by a loan spell with the Championship side, despite interest from a number of other clubs.

The Scotland international, who arrived at Anfield last summer from Aberdeen for an initial £4million (€4.6 million), will complete the final stages of his rehabilitation with Liverpool when they return for pre-season early next month before joining Preston in mid-July.

