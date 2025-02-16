The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Liverpool youngster to join Shelbourne on loan
SHELBOURNE HAVE AGREED a deal to take Liverpool youngster James Norris on loan until this summer.
The 21-year-old is predominantly a left-back but also played in midfield during his time in the club’s academy.
The reigning Premier Division champions will confirm the move imminently and Norris should be available for the trip to Waterford on Friday.
Norris has a loan spell with Tranmere Rovers in England’s League Two last term.
Shels began the defence of their title with a resounding 3-1 win at home to Derry City at Tolka Park on Friday.
