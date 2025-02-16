Advertisement
James Norris (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Liverpool youngster to join Shelbourne on loan

The Dublin club will confirm the move imminently and James Norris should be available for the trip to Waterford on Friday.
10.07pm, 16 Feb 2025

SHELBOURNE HAVE AGREED a deal to take Liverpool youngster James Norris on loan until this summer.

The 21-year-old is predominantly a left-back but also played in midfield during his time in the club’s academy.

The reigning Premier Division champions will confirm the move imminently and Norris should be available for the trip to Waterford on Friday.

Norris has a loan spell with Tranmere Rovers in England’s League Two last term.

Shels began the defence of their title with a resounding 3-1 win at home to Derry City at Tolka Park on Friday.

