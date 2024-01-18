Liverpool's Mo Salah injured in AFCON clash

EGYPT CAPTAIN Mohamed Salah went off with an injury late in the first half of his team’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana on Thursday.

Salah fell to the ground with an apparent hamstring problem, handing over the armband to defender Ahmed Hegazi as he was replaced by Mostafa Fathi.

Mohammed Kudus scored the opening goal moments later as Ghana took a 1-0 lead into half-time of the Group B match.

Liverpool forward Salah struck a stoppage-time equaliser from the spot in Egypt’s first game in Ivory Coast as the record seven-time champions drew 2-2 with Mozambique.

Elsewhere, William Troost-Ekong’s second-half penalty gave Nigeria a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, turning up the heat on the host country whose hopes of reaching the last 16 remain in the balance.

Captain Troost-Ekong, of Greek club PAOK, converted from the spot 10 minutes into the second half at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium in Abidjan, after a foul on Victor Osimhen was picked up following a VAR check.

The Super Eagles then held on in front of a frenzied crowd to claim their first win in Group A after beginning their AFCON bid with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea.

In the other game in the group, Emilio Nsue scored the first Africa Cup of Nations hat-trick since 2008 as Equatorial Guinea beat Guinea-Bissau 4-2 on Thursday to close in on a place in the last 16.

Nsue opened the scoring midway through the first half before a sparse crowd at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium and added two more goals in the second half in a remarkable performance.

