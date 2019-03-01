This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool celebrated derby winner like it was World Cup final - Toffees boss Silva

The Portuguese coach was responding to comments made by opposite number Jurgen Klopp ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

By AFP Friday 1 Mar 2019, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,100 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4519895
The Liverpool players after Divock Origi's winner at Anfield.
Image: Peter Byrne
The Liverpool players after Divock Origi's winner at Anfield.
The Liverpool players after Divock Origi's winner at Anfield.
Image: Peter Byrne

MARCO SILVA HAS dismissed Jurgen Klopp’s claim that the Merseyside derby is a “World Cup final” for Everton by recalling Liverpool’s wild victory celebrations in their last meeting.

Everton boss Silva was infuriated by Klopp’s inflammatory jibe about Sunday’s showdown at Goodison Park and quick to point out that Klopp must also put a premium on winning the derby judging by the frenzied scenes that followed their last-gasp 1-0 win at Anfield in December.

Divock Origi punished a mistake by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford by heading home in stoppage time and Klopp got so carried away he sprinted on to the pitch to hug Alisson Becker before celebrating with the rest of the team at the final whistle.

“I didn’t see a big difference,” said Silva. “I managed my first Merseyside derby last December and what I felt was a special match for both teams.

“They celebrated that lucky goal — that lucky moment they had in the last seconds of the match — [like it] was the final of a World Cup for us and for them.”

Watford v Everton - Premier League - Vicarage Road Everton manager Marco Silva. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Everton, ninth in the Premier League, have not won any of their past 18 meetings in all competitions against leaders Liverpool, a barren run that stretches back to 2010.

But Silva is confident Everton can put a dent in Liverpool’s bid for a first English title since 1990 if they play with freedom.

We have to be ourselves, believe in ourselves. Of course it is a long period without a win for us as a football club. It shows us it is a difficult match,” he said.

“If we can perform at the level we did last December, it will be very good.”

© – AFP 2019 

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    Sexton on track to face France, Schmidt 'hopeful' of Carbery's availability
    Borthwick plays down training-ground clashes as routine 'pushing and shoving'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    'I was blown away, totally overwhelmed. It was completely unexpected'
    Couple of switch-ups as McCarthy names Cork side for Tipperary clash
    FOOTBALL
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    Rodrigo strike does the job for Valencia to book Copa final date against Barcelona
    Uefa close case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting
    IRELAND
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie