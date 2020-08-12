LiveScore app to stream Serie A and hundreds more games for free to Irish users

Cristiano Ronaldo, coming to a handheld screen near you.

THE LIVESCORE APP have announced they will stream almost a thousand live games for free to Irish and UK users next season.

LiveScore showed live Serie A games at the tail-end of last season – audience for AC Milan’s 4-2 win over Juventus on 7 July peaked at 125,000 people – and have today announced an expansion of live coverage.

From next season, users will have free access to 306 live games from Serie A, 102 games from Portugal’s Primeira Liga, 142 games from the Dutch Eredivisie and 21 games from the French League Cup.

They will also show 20 games from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League.

Beyond Europe, the app will stream 60 games from the Chinese Super League and 262 games from South America across Copas Libertadores and Sudamericana (the continent’s versions of the Champions and Europa Leagues.)

70 games from the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers will be shown, too.

LiveScore have two million monthly active users in Ireland and the UK, and 56 million in 200 countries across the world.