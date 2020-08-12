This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LiveScore app to stream Serie A and hundreds more games for free to Irish users

Almost a thousand live games are being made available for free to users.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 2:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,110 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5173919
Cristiano Ronaldo, coming to a handheld screen near you.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Cristiano Ronaldo, coming to a handheld screen near you.
Cristiano Ronaldo, coming to a handheld screen near you.
Image: Imago/PA Images

THE LIVESCORE APP have announced they will stream almost a thousand live games for free to Irish and UK users next season. 

LiveScore showed live Serie A games at the tail-end of last season – audience for AC Milan’s 4-2 win over Juventus on 7 July peaked at 125,000 people – and have today announced an expansion of live coverage. 

From next season, users will have free access to 306 live games from Serie A, 102 games from Portugal’s Primeira Liga, 142 games from the Dutch Eredivisie and 21 games from the French League Cup. 

They will also show 20 games from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League. 

Beyond Europe, the app will stream 60 games from the Chinese Super League and 262 games from South America across Copas Libertadores and Sudamericana (the continent’s versions of the Champions and Europa Leagues.) 

70 games from the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers will be shown, too. 

LiveScore have two million monthly active users in Ireland and the UK, and 56 million in 200 countries across the world. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie