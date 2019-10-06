This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 6 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10-man Celtic stunned by Livingston as Lennon's side suffer first league defeat

Rangers will have the chance to go top of the Scottish Premiership later today.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,344 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4839466
Robinson broke the deadlock for the hosts.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Robinson broke the deadlock for the hosts.
Robinson broke the deadlock for the hosts.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SCOTTISH CHAMPIONS CELTIC were rocked by Livingston as the underdogs claimed their first-ever victory over the Glasgow club with a 2-0 success on Sunday.

Neil Lennon’s side lost for the first time in the Scottish Premiership this season, giving title rivals Rangers the chance to go top if they beat Hamilton later on Sunday.

Celtic were in trouble when midfielder Ryan Christie received a straight red card in the 26th minute for a reckless challenge on Scott Robinson.

Robinson fired Livingston ahead two minutes into the second half before Lyndon Dykes added the second in the 73rd minute.

A 1-1 draw at Hibernian last week was the first time Celtic had dropped points this term. Once again they were well below their best.

It was only the second defeat in 20 games for Celtic this campaign. They now have to wait until the end of the international break to make amends.

The sodden artificial surface proved to be a leveller and the home side, all hustle and bustle, came close in the 12th minute when defender Jon Guthrie side-footed a cut-back from Nicky Devlin past the post from six yards.

The game’s complexion changed when Christie went in high on Robinson in the middle of the pitch to earn a red card.

livingston-v-celtic-ladbrokes-scottish-premiership-tony-macaroni-arena Celtic boss Lennon. Source: Graham Stuart

Livingston took full advantage of their numerical superiority when Robbie Crawford slipped in Robinson and he quickly fired home from 16 yards.

Lennon reshuffled and sent on Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo for James Forrest.

Celtic’s pressure and corner count increased but a long free-kick from keeper Matija Sarkic went all the way through to Dykes.

Dykes ran past Christopher Jullien and calmly lobbed the ball over Fraser Forster for a victory which put an unexpected dent in Celtic’s title defence. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie