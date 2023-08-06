Kerry's Crotta O'Neill's rally to end 55-year wait for county hurling title

Crotta O’Neill’s 0-15

Lixnaw 1-9

CROTTA O’NEILL’S HAVE ended a 55-year wait to become Kerry SHC champions after defeating Lixnaw in the final.

They were also competing in their first Kerry SHC final since 2011 while Lixnaw were chasing a first senior county championship since 2018.

A goal from Mikey Kelliher and four points from Shane Conway could not contain Crotta O’Neill’s as they rallied from a 1-4 to 0-2 deficit to end the battle as victors.

Advertisement

Points from Barry Mahony, Cillian Trant, Jordan Conway, Shane Nolan and Seanie McElligott helped bring Crotta O’Neill’s back into contention and ensure the sides went into the half-time break level on 1-6 to 0-9.

Darragh O’Donoghue and Kelliher traded scores at the start of the second half before a brace of points from Conway and another from Nolan helped push Crotta ahead.

Lixnaw were reduced to 14 players after losing Reggie Galvin to a red card shortly after being introduced off the bench.

Crotta goalkeeper Adam O’Sullivan was also sent to the line but Crotta overcame that setback to ensure they didn’t concede the goal that Lixnaw needed, and ended their long famine for the Kerry county title.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!