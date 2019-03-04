Australia women's captain Patu banned for biting arm of international team-mate

AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S RUGBY union captain Liz Patu has today been banned for six weeks over a “disgusting” biting scandal after being accused of sinking her teeth into a rival player.

Western Australia lock Rebecca Clough, an international team-mate of Patu’s, made the allegation after a ruck during a weekend game, pointing to her arm as proof.

The referee did not see the incident, but the Queensland prop was cited and served with a six-week ban by a disciplinary committee today. World Rugby regulations set the lower end for punishment for biting at a 12-week ban and Patu was given the full 50% reduction due to her previous good record and expression of remorse.

“I’d like to express my remorse for my actions in Saturday’s match. I apologise to Rebecca Clough, the Rugby WA Women’s team, my own teammates and the wider Rugby public,” said Patu after her hearing.

“My actions the other night were unacceptable and will not be repeated.”

Former Wallabies back Drew Mitchell, who was commentating on the game, called the incident “disgusting”.

Patu carries into contact during the 2017 World Cup clash with France in UCD. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I think we will hear more and we should. That is disgusting and it’s not a part of our game, especially from an Australian representative and a captain at that,” he said.

