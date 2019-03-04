This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Australia women's captain Patu banned for biting arm of international team-mate

Video footage was damning for Patu, though the minimum sentence for the offence was halved by the disciplinary committee.

By AFP Monday 4 Mar 2019, 2:18 PM
AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S RUGBY union captain Liz Patu has today been banned for six weeks over a “disgusting” biting scandal after being accused of sinking her teeth into a rival player.

Source: NZ RugbyVidz/YouTube

Western Australia lock Rebecca Clough, an international team-mate of Patu’s, made the allegation after a ruck during a weekend game, pointing to her arm as proof.

The referee did not see the incident, but the Queensland prop was cited and served with a six-week ban by a disciplinary committee today. World Rugby regulations set the lower end for punishment for biting at a 12-week ban and Patu was given the full 50% reduction due to her previous good record and expression of remorse.

“I’d like to express my remorse for my actions in Saturday’s match. I apologise to Rebecca Clough, the Rugby WA Women’s team, my own teammates and the wider Rugby public,” said Patu after her hearing.

“My actions the other night were unacceptable and will not be repeated.”

Former Wallabies back Drew Mitchell, who was commentating on the game, called the incident “disgusting”.

Liz Patu is tackled by Yanna Rivoalen and Caroline Drouin Patu carries into contact during the 2017 World Cup clash with France in UCD. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I think we will hear more and we should. That is disgusting and it’s not a part of our game, especially from an Australian representative and a captain at that,” he said.

