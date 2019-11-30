This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ljungberg remaining coy about taking Arsenal job full-time

The interim manager will be hoping to start his tenure with a win against Norwich City tomorrow.

By AFP Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 1:48 PM
25 minutes ago 471 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4913031
Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.
Image: PA
Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.
Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.
Image: PA

FREDDIE LJUNGBERG WILL will take charge of Arsenal for the first time as interim manager against Norwich City tomorrow but admitted he is unsure whether full-time management appeals to him.

The 42-year-old Swede – who was a member of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ side under Arsene Wenger in the 2003/04 season – has been put in charge after Unai Emery’s undistinguished 18 month reign came to an end yesterday

However, Ljungberg – who was an assistant to Emery – said it was too early to say whether being a manager on a permanent basis would be to his liking.   

“We’ll see in the future. At the moment I’m learning the trade. This is a big responsibility and the moment I’m just taking it game by game,” he said.

“It’s a great, great honour. That’s how I feel. I feel this energy inside of me. It’s special.

“Of course there’s sadness because of what’s happened to the club and where we are, but also excitement for what we can do for the future and also for tomorrow.

“Its a great honour and that’s what I said to the players – ‘you guys do the job and I’ll try to help and support you’. If you play good football and get results then there’s nothing better than that to raise spirits.”

Ljungberg’s first task will be to arrest the slump that has seen the Gunners fail to win in seven matches – their worst run since 1992 when George Graham’s side failed to win in eight.

Arsenal are presently eighth in the Premier League table, eight points off the fourth and final Champions League spot with a third of the league campaign gone.

Ljungberg – who played over 200 games for Arsenal in his nine years at the club and won the FA Cup on three occasions – has revealed no timescale has been set for his spell as Emery’s temporary replacement.

“No, no indication of how long or how short. They just said concentrate on your next game do as well as you can.”

- © AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie