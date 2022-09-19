Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 19 September 2022
Advertisement

Hugo Lloris an injury concern for Spurs ahead of north London derby

The France goalkeeper is unavailable for matches against Austria and Denmark.

By Press Association Monday 19 Sep 2022, 5:26 PM
36 minutes ago 610 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5870529
Hugo Lloris.
Image: PA
Hugo Lloris.
Hugo Lloris.
Image: PA

SPURS CAPTAIN HUGO Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of next month’s north London derby at Arsenal.

Lloris impressed during Saturday’s 6-2 win over Leicester, making a crucial save to deny Patson Daka in the second half that prevented the visitors from drawing level at 3-3.

The 35-year-old linked up with the French national team today ahead of this week’s Nations League fixtures with Austria and Denmark but has since left their camp in Clairefontaine.

He has been diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh, which will concern Spurs boss Antonio Conte with a trip to Arsenal on the horizon for October 1.

 “Arriving on Monday morning at the National Football Centre in Clairefontaine, Hugo Lloris consulted Dr Franck Le Gall,” a statement from the French Football Federation read.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“A small injury to the right thigh has been diagnosed for the Tottenham goalkeeper.

“He is therefore unavailable for the two matches against Austria on Thursday at the Stade de France and in Denmark on Sunday.”

Lloris is the second Tottenham player to pull out of international duty after Ben Davies was forced to withdraw from the Wales squad following an injury to his knee. He also faces a race against time to be fit to face Arsenal.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie