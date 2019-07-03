This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Loftus-Cheek set to sign £120,000-a-week deal

Chelsea are ready to show their faith in the young midfielder.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 1:08 PM
20 minutes ago 796 Views 1 Comment
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (file pic).
RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK is set to sign on a new contract worth around £120,000-a-week as Chelsea signal their faith in the midfielder.

The 23-year-old had begun to cement his place as a regular in the Blues’ starting XI prior to a cruel injury blow that saw him rupture his Achilles tendon in a friendly match prior to the Europa League final.

The homegrown star had less than two years left on his £60,000-a-week contract, but he will now double his pay in renewing his deal after breaking through into Maurizio Sarri’s first team last season.

Chelsea’s move to keep Loftus-Cheek shows a belief that he will fully recover from his long-term injury, which is expected to keep him out for the beginning of the season and until at least October.

The Cobham academy graduate had already signalled his intent to stay at Stamford Bridge before the injury and he was asked about renewing his contract in early May.

It’s looking good, so there’s no reason why I should think about leaving Chelsea,” he said, before jokingly adding: “There’s no reason for me to leave. If I get a pay rise, that’ll be great.”

The announcement of Loftus-Cheek is expected to come after the appointment of Derby County boss Frank Lampard as the new Blues manager, which is thought to be imminent after he agreed on a contract.

Due to a two-window transfer ban, Lampard is keen to look at loan and academy stars for next season, while the club is aiming to tie down several players to cover the next 12 months.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the next in line and they will offer him upwards of £100,000-a-week on a new five-year deal.

There is a growing belief that the 18-year-old will opt to stay in west London after also making his breakthrough at the club last season, although he has still yet to have decisive talks about remaining.

Bayern Munich continue to be interested and are a front-runner to secure Hudson-Odoi should he chose to leave the Blues, with there being less than a year to run on the attacker’s current deal.

Elsewhere, 16-year-old Chelsea academy star Jamal Musiala is set to complete his move to Bayern and he is understood to be represented by Bradley Hudson-Odoi, who is the brother of Chelsea’s young star.

The42 Team

