This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI release second, 11-team fixture list for the 2020 First Division

Another schedule has been issued following an agreement to allow Limerick FC apply for a licence to play in the competition.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 24 Jan 2020, 5:59 PM
20 minutes ago 521 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4978890
Shels' Jaze Kabia and Oscar Brennan celebrate with last season's First Division title.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Shels' Jaze Kabia and Oscar Brennan celebrate with last season's First Division title.
Shels' Jaze Kabia and Oscar Brennan celebrate with last season's First Division title.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE this evening released a second, 11-team draft fixture list for this season’s first division, which is due to kick off on 21 February. 

A fixture list for a 10-team competition was released on 10 January, but has had to be amended following Limerick FC’s successful challenge for the right to apply for a licence to participate in the 2020 competition. 

The FAI released a statement last week confirming Limerick are eligible for a licence, stating they are satisfied that the club came out of Examinership on 11 December last. 

With Limerick now eligible to apply and their participation in the League a possibility, they have been included on the new, 11-team fixture list. The FAI emphasise that this is a “draft” set of fixtures that is based on all clubs being granted a licence, and is thus subject to change. 

Following the fixture release, Bray Wanderers tweeted that “we wish to remind all fans that the new fixture list issued this evening by the [SSE Airtricity League] is still only a draft version and supporters are advised not to make concrete plans based on this fixture list until advised.” 

Under this new fixture list, the league will consist of a Shield competition to be run to 20 March, with the League getting started on the 27 March. It is envisaged that the League will consist of two rounds of fixtures and the play-off structure that has been a feature of the previous two League seasons. 

The original fixture list consisted of a regular, 27-game season of 10 teams. 

The Independent Club Licensing Committee is due to meet next month to assess Limerick’s and all other applications to the Premier Division and First Division. 

Both fixture lists include Shamrock Rovers II, whose participation in the competition has been met by fierce resistance by existing second-tier clubs.

The First Division Alliance released a statement on New Year’s Eve saying that they are “unanimous in our view that this delivers no benefits to the sporting integrity of the league”, and warned that “this sets a dangerous precedent whereby the First Division could be populated by more B teams in future years thereby further demeaning its existence as a second-tier football league in Ireland.” 

Clubs have discussed boycotting games against Rovers II along with potential legal action against the National League Executive Committee and the FAI, as the controversy and discontent rumbles on. 

Download the updated First Division fixture list here. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie