Dylan McGlade the hat-trick hero for Bray while in-form Cabiniteely stay top of the table

The Seagulls saw off Drogheda United 3-1 on Friday night.

AFTER GOING TOP of the SSE Airtricity League First Division for the very first time in the club’s history last week, Cabinteely stayed top with a 2-0 victory away to struggling Wexford on Friday night.

Goals from Rob Manley and Jack Watson before half-time saw Cabo race into a two goal lead. Wexford struggled to find a breakthrough and suffered a late setback with half an hour left on the clock when Owen McCormack was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Title-favourites Shelbourne secured back-to-back wins on Friday with a 2-0 victory against Limerick. Karl Moore gave the Reds the lead eight minutes before the break, before defender Lorcan Fitzgerald doubled Shels’ advantage from the penalty spot at Tolka Park.

Bray Wanderers bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Longford Town last week with a 3-1 victory at home to Drogheda United in front of 1,299 spectators.

Dylan McGlade netted a hat-trick at the Carlisle Grounds, while Luke Gallagher hit the target for Tim Clancy’s men.

Finally, Galway United secured their second win of the 2019 campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 victory away to Athlone Town — Cian Murphy, Conor Melody, Vinny Faherty and Wilson Waweru with the goals for the Tribesmen.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

Athlone Town 0-4 Galway United

Bray Wanderers 3-1 Drogheda United

Shelbourne 2-0 Limerick

Wexford FC 0-2 Cabinteely

Saturday, 20 April (7pm)

Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town

