Cabinteely move four clear of Shels with priceless derby win as Longford stay top in Louth

Athlone Town 1-1 Cobh Ramblers

GOAL - It’s this man again 🙌



Kabia with a neat finish to make it 1-0 Ramblers (37) pic.twitter.com/zURP4uT8JI — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) May 3, 2019

Jaze Kabia’s seventh goal of the campaign opened the scoring for Cobh only for hosts Athlone to strike late on to snatch a point.

It was Gavin Kearney’s 83rd-minute leveller which cancelled out Kabia’s first-half goal, the defender bundling home from close range after an Athlone free-kick.

Athlone remain a point and a position behind Cobh in the SSE Airtricity First Division table in eighth.

Cabinteely 1-0 Shelbourne

Kieran Marty Waters settled this Dublin derby after just under two minutes of play, Cabo moving four clear of Shels in second place.

The hosts are now unbeaten in their last six and remain a point off Longford in top spot.

Drogheda United 0-1 Longford Town

FULL-TIME: Drogheda United 0-1 Longford Town. Town remain on top of the league with 24 points from 10 games. A crucial victory! #cmondetown 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/XPHtQHmqbV — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) May 3, 2019

Longford retained their slender advantage at the summit thanks to Aaron Dobbs’ goal on the stroke of half-time at United Park.

The former Shamrock Rovers forward cut in from the left-hand side and found the net at the far post from a tight angle to seal the spoils for the league leaders.

Galway United 2-0 Wexford

Conor Barry and Maurice Nugent steered the westerners past visiting Wexford at Eamonn Deacy Park, netting in each half respectively.

In this battle of the bottom two, United moved to within a point of Athlone as Wexford replaced them at the foot of the standings.

Limerick 1-0 Bray Wanderers

Limerick captain Shaun Kelly produced a late screamer to see off Bray at Markets Field.

Right-back Kelly fired past Gabriel Sava into the top corner from 25 yards, and from an angle, to move the Munstermen past Drogheda in the table and to within a point of third-placed Shels.

