UCD hand Cabo first defeat of the season, Drogheda capitalise to close gap

Drogs’ win in Wexford sees them move within two points of the top.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Aug 2020, 10:47 PM
Mahdy: on the double for UCD (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

YOYO MAHDY SCORED twice as UCD handed First Division leaders Cabinteely their first defeat of the season.

Colm Whelan gave the Students an early lead at Stradbrook, and Cabo were reduced to 10 men when Kevin Knight was shown a straight red card shortly after the half-hour mark following a clash with Paul Doyle.

Mahdy doubled the visitors’ advantage with his first goal five minutes after the restart and he added UCD’s third a minute from the finish.

Cabinteely’s defeat allowed Drogheda to close to within two points at the top thanks to a 3-0 win against Wexford FC in Ferrycarrig Park.

The sides went in scoreless at the interval but Mark Doyle hit two goals in four minutes early in the second half before Hugh Douglas grabbed a third in stoppage time.

At the Athlone Town Stadium, Brandon Kavanagh bagged a brace and Max Murphy and Kevin Zefi also scored as Shamrock Rovers II registered just their second win of the season, a 4-0 win over bottom of the table Athlone.

Galway United and Bray Wanderers played out a 0-0 draw at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Airtricity League First Division results

  • Cabinteely 0-3 UCD
  • Wexford FC 0-3 Drogheda United
  • Athlone Town 0-4 Shamrock Rovers II
  • Galway United 0-0 Bray Wanderers

