Shelbourne capitalise as Limerick topple First Division leaders

THERE’S A NEW leader in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening after Cabinteely were beaten for the second week in a row.

A 1-0 win for Limerick at Markets Field has resulted in Cabo being pushed down two places to third.

The South Dublin outfit have been overtaken in the promotion race by Drogheda United and new leaders Shelbourne, both of whom were victorious tonight.

On Shannonside, Connor Ellis scored the only goal of a game which was held up for 25 minutes due to floodlight failure.

Ellis headed in a rebound for Limerick on 33 minutes after Kieran Hanlon’s effort struck the crossbar. The goal was enough to condemn Cabinteely to their first away defeat of 2019.

Shelbourne capitalised to move to the summit of the table. Ryan Brennan headed home a Karl Moore cross in the 32nd-minute to give them a 1-0 win against Cobh Ramblers at Tolka Park.

Shels hold a two-point lead over Drogheda United. Having recorded a 5-0 victory at Cabinteely last week, Drogs ran out 3-0 winners at home to Galway United this evening.

Chris Lyons scored in each half, before Jordan Adeyemo grabbed a late third against Alan Murphy’s side, who finished the game with 10 men after Conor Melody was shown a straight red card in stoppage time.

In this evening’s other First Division fixture, Bray Wanderers moved up to fourth by defeating Wexford on a 2-1 scoreline at the Carlisle Grounds.

Derek Daly scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes for the Seagulls, who held on to take all three points despite Danny Furlong pulling a goal back for the visitors with 21 minutes still to play.

Should Longford Town manage to overcome midlands rivals Athlone Town tomorrow night, Neale Fenn’s side will jump up to second place, a point adrift of Shels.

First Division results

Bray Wanderers 2-1 Wexford

Drogheda United 3-0 Galway United

Limerick 1-0 Cabinteely

Shelbourne 1-0 Cobh Ramblers

Tomorrow

Longford Town v Athlone Town (7.30pm)

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: