Shelbourne pile misery on 9-man Galway United to close gap on leaders

Oscar Brennan scored for Shelbourne in their 3-0 home win against Galway United (file pic).

SHELBOURNE MOVED INTO second place while condemning Galway United to the foot of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table this evening.

A Ryan Brennan goal early in the second half put Shels ahead against Alan Murphy’s side, who lost two players in the space of four minutes shortly afterwards.

Dara Costello was dismissed for dissent in the 63rd minute, before Stephen Walsh was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Aidan Friel.

The home side rounded off their victory with late goals from Ciaran Kilduff and Oscar Brennan, leaving them just a point adrift of leaders Cabinteely.

Cabo remain at the summit despite having to settle for a point away to a Bray Wanderers side who took the lead through Jake Ellis on 21 minutes.

Less than two minutes after the restart, Vilius Labutis steered home a Keith Dalton cross to equalise for Pat Devlin’s side. Stephen McGuinness sealed a draw for the visitors by saving a Dylan McGlade penalty in the 68th minute.

In the evening’s other First Division fixture, Wexford moved off the bottom of the table by picking up their second win of the season. They got the better of Athlone Town thanks to goals from Danny Furlong and Jack Doherty.

A win at home to Limerick tomorrow evening will send Longford Town back to the top of the table.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results

Bray Wanderers 1-1 Cabinteely

Shelbourne 3-0 Galway United

Wexford 2-0 Athlone Town

Tomorrow’s fixtures

Cobh Ramblers v Drogheda United (7.00pm)

Longford Town v Limerick (7.30pm)

