Bray return to top spot as Limerick, Drogs and Cabo also pick up wins

All four home teams were victorious this evening in the second tier of the SSE Airtricity League.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Mar 2019, 11:03 PM
1 hour ago 921 Views No Comments
Ireland Universities international Joe Doyle was tonight's match-winner for Bray Wanderers (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ireland Universities international Joe Doyle was tonight's match-winner for Bray Wanderers (file pic).
Ireland Universities international Joe Doyle was tonight's match-winner for Bray Wanderers (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BRAY WANDERERS RETURNED to winning ways to regain top spot on a night that saw home victories in each of the four First Division fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League.

After suffering back-to-back defeats against Athlone Town and Wexford, the Seagulls are back at the summit thanks to this evening’s defeat of Cobh Ramblers.

Joe Doyle scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute against a Ramblers side who were on a high from seeing off title favourites Shelbourne last weekend.

A third successive win for Limerick has moved them up to second place. The Blues saw off Athlone Town at Markets Field thanks to goals from Shane Tracy and Connor Ellis.

President Michael D Higgins was in attendance at Stradbrook to see Galway United beaten by Cabinteely, who are now in third place as a result of a 1-0 win provided by a Rob Manley strike in the 17th minute.

There was late drama at United Park, where Mark Doyle’s 90th-minute winner secured all three points for fourth-placed Drogheda United at the expense of Wexford, who remain at the foot of the table.

Doyle struck in the dying moments after Wexford’s Owen McCormack had cancelled out Luke Gallagher’s early opener for the hosts.

Shelbourne will go back to the top of the table on goal difference if they win away to Longford Town tomorrow evening (7.30pm). 

First Division results

  • Bray Wanderers 1-0 Cobh Ramblers
  • Cabinteely 1-0 Galway United
  • Drogheda United 2-1 Wexford
  • Limerick 2-0 Athlone Town  

