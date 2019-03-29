Bray return to top spot as Limerick, Drogs and Cabo also pick up wins

BRAY WANDERERS RETURNED to winning ways to regain top spot on a night that saw home victories in each of the four First Division fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League.

After suffering back-to-back defeats against Athlone Town and Wexford, the Seagulls are back at the summit thanks to this evening’s defeat of Cobh Ramblers.

Joe Doyle scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute against a Ramblers side who were on a high from seeing off title favourites Shelbourne last weekend.

A third successive win for Limerick has moved them up to second place. The Blues saw off Athlone Town at Markets Field thanks to goals from Shane Tracy and Connor Ellis.

President Michael D Higgins was in attendance at Stradbrook to see Galway United beaten by Cabinteely, who are now in third place as a result of a 1-0 win provided by a Rob Manley strike in the 17th minute.

There was late drama at United Park, where Mark Doyle’s 90th-minute winner secured all three points for fourth-placed Drogheda United at the expense of Wexford, who remain at the foot of the table.

Doyle struck in the dying moments after Wexford’s Owen McCormack had cancelled out Luke Gallagher’s early opener for the hosts.

Shelbourne will go back to the top of the table on goal difference if they win away to Longford Town tomorrow evening (7.30pm).

First Division results

Bray Wanderers 1-0 Cobh Ramblers

Cabinteely 1-0 Galway United

Drogheda United 2-1 Wexford

Limerick 2-0 Athlone Town

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: