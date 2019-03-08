Bray's perfect start continues, Shelbourne bounce back from shock defeat

BRAY WANDERERS MAINTAINED their perfect start to 2019 SSE Airtricity League First Division this season this evening.

A 72nd-minute goal from Dean O’Halloran gave the Seagulls a 1-0 victory away to Galway United, as they made it three wins out of three in their bid to make a swift return to the Premier Division following last season’s relegation from the top flight.

After last weekend’s shock home defeat to Cabinteely, title favourites Shelbourne responded positively as goals in either half from Ryan Brennan and Ciaran Kilduff saw them record a 2-0 win at Athlone Town.

Longford Town stayed unbeaten but they had to settle for a share of the spoils away to Cabinteely. Sam Verdon gave the visitors a 13th-minute lead, but Rob Manley equalised for Cabo in the 1-1 draw at Stradbrook.

Limerick are still waiting for their first win of the campaign after playing out a goalless draw with Drogheda United at the Markets Field.

Cobh Ramblers play host to Wexford at St Colman’s Park tomorrow evening (7pm).

SSE Airtricity League First Division results

Athlone Town 0-2 Shelbourne

Cabinteely 1-1 Longford Town

Galway United 0-1 Bray Wanderers

Limerick 0-0 Drogheda United

