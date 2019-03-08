This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bray's perfect start continues, Shelbourne bounce back from shock defeat

Elsewhere, Cabinteely and Longford Town played out a draw, as did Limerick and Drogheda United.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Mar 2019, 11:18 PM
Bray Wanderers manager Gary Cronin (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

BRAY WANDERERS MAINTAINED their perfect start to 2019 SSE Airtricity League First Division this season this evening.

A 72nd-minute goal from Dean O’Halloran gave the Seagulls a 1-0 victory away to Galway United, as they made it three wins out of three in their bid to make a swift return to the Premier Division following last season’s relegation from the top flight.

After last weekend’s shock home defeat to Cabinteely, title favourites Shelbourne responded positively as goals in either half from Ryan Brennan and Ciaran Kilduff saw them record a 2-0 win at Athlone Town.

Longford Town stayed unbeaten but they had to settle for a share of the spoils away to Cabinteely. Sam Verdon gave the visitors a 13th-minute lead, but Rob Manley equalised for Cabo in the 1-1 draw at Stradbrook.

Limerick are still waiting for their first win of the campaign after playing out a goalless draw with Drogheda United at the Markets Field.

Cobh Ramblers play host to Wexford at St Colman’s Park tomorrow evening (7pm).

SSE Airtricity League First Division results

  • Athlone Town 0-2 Shelbourne
  • Cabinteely 1-1 Longford Town
  • Galway United 0-1 Bray Wanderers
  • Limerick 0-0 Drogheda United

