Galway go five points clear at top, Wexford Youths hold off Kerry

Results – LOI First Division

Cobh Ramblers 0-2 Galway United

Wexford Youths 2-1 Kerry FC

Athlone Town v Treaty United, 7.45pm

GALWAY UNITED SURGED five points clear at the top of the League of Ireland First Division with their 2-0 win away to Cobh Ramblers tonight.

John Caulfield’s side entered the game off the back of last week’s thumping 9-1 win at home to Kerry FC.

They faced a tougher task with a trip to St Colman’s Park to take on a Cobh Ramblers team that were two points behind them in second place.

But Galway maintained their 100% start to the campaign after five games and condemned Ramblers to their first defeat of the season. Goals in either half did the trick for the league leaders, Vincent Russell Borden opening the scoring in the 35th minute and Ronan Manning doubling their advantage in the 63rd minute.

Galway’s position is now strengthened ahead of next Friday’s clash at home to Longford Town, while Cobh Ramblers will make the long trek to take on Finn Harps.

In the other early game today, Wexford Youths held on for a 2-1 win at home to Kerry FC.

The result marks Wexford’s second win of the campaign, while Kerry’s wait for a historic first success goes on.

Mark Hanratty opened the scoring for the home side in the 3rd minute at Ferrycarrig Park but it took until the 77th minute for Brandon McCann’s goal to afford them some breathing space. Leonardo Gaxha’s late 88th minute strike gave Kerry some hope yet time ran out on their attempts to find an equaliser.