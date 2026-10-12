Who will win the League of Ireland as title run-in begins with Dublin derby?

THE MOST EXCITING title race in the League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division in years is ready for lift off.

The run-in begins in earnest tonight, as Shamrock Rovers host Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium [KO 8pm, live on Virgin Media Two].

Three-way race, after 32 games each

1. Shamrock Rovers – 62 points, GD 20

2. St Patrick’s Athletic – 59 points, GD 27

3. Bohemians – 59 points, GD 19

Stephen Bradley’s side are back at the top of the table after a 3-1 win over Drogheda United on Thursday night, and they will hope to take a big step towards their sixth title in seven years on home soil.

With a more difficult endgame, their Dublin rivals Bohemians really need a result to keep their hopes of a first title since 2009 alive.

Bohs will look to do their talking on the pitch amidst a media ban. The Dalymount Park outfit are not fulfilling any interview requests in protest at the league’s decision to move Rovers’ game against Drogheda forward by 24 hours – giving the Hoops additional recovery time ahead of tonight’s fixture.

Bradley has labelled it “daft,” while Alan Reynolds’ side are further smarting from a 2-0 FAI Cup semi-final defeat to Waterford on Friday night. Expect a fiery affair.

St Patrick’s Athletic, meanwhile, are waiting in the wings. Stephen Kenny and his players can watch on ahead of their next game, against Shelbourne on Friday. St Pat’s last lifted the trophy 14 years ago.

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Here’s how the contenders’ respective run-ins look:

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Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, 12 October

v Bohemians, 12 October Galway United v Shamrock Rovers, 16 October

Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, 23 October

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, 30 October

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Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians , 12 October

, 12 October Bohemians v Waterford, 16 October

Bohemians v Shelbourne, 23 October

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians, 30 October

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St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, 16 October

v Shelbourne, 16 October Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, 19 October

Galway United v St Patrick’s Athletic, 23 October

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians, 30 October

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With blockbuster action to follow over the next three Friday nights, and Pat’s and Bohs to meet on the final day, how will it all unfold?

Will Shamrock Rovers reign supreme once more? Or can Bohemians or St Pat’s end their wait for glory? Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below.

Who do you think will win the 2026 League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division title?

