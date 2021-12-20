Murray swaps Dundalk for Glentoran on another busy day of LOI re-signings and switches

On the move: Sean Murray. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

SEAN MURRAY HAS swapped Dundalk for Glentoran, with David McMillan re-signing in the latest pieces of transfer news from the Oriel Park outfit.

On another busy day of movement in and around the League of Ireland, former Ireland U21 cap Murray’s move to the Premiership in Northern Ireland has been confirmed.

The ex-Watford midfielder joined Dundalk in 2019, and went on to score 16 goals in 89 games and establish himself as a fan favourite. Murray enjoyed plenty of success with the Louth side, winning the league and FAI Cup, while scoring crucial goals in Europe.

“I’m buzzing at the moment,” the 28-year-old said after putting pen to paper with a club in his new home of Belfast.

“It’s been a long month of trying to make a decision on what I want to do with the next season, so at the moment I’m just buzzing to get it over the line and looking forward to the rest of the season. I’m looking to have a good couple of years here at Glentoran.”

It’s another big departure for The Town, but plenty of key players have been tied down since Stephen O’Donnell’s appointment as manager earlier this month.

McMillan is the latest re-signing after a raft of transfer news — the addition of former UCD captain Paul Doyle was announced yesterday — in recent days; the striker hoping to add to the three league titles he has already won there.

“The players that have signed know what it takes to win trophies and be successful here,” he said.

“I think they have a connection with the fans and they know what is expected of them. The management team have done well to nail them down and hopefully, we can build on that now.

“Last season was very unsettling but there is a renewed optimism around the place. To get contracts done and signed is a relief for a lot of players and to know that the future is sorted, with new owners who are local and know the club inside out, is massive.”

Only 7 players have scored more goals for Dundalk than David McMillan while only 4 have scored more league goals.



He has a chance to move up those lists after being resigned by Stephen O'Donnell for 2022 pic.twitter.com/ykhlrrEQ73 — James Rogers (@jamesrogersie) December 20, 2021

33-year-old McMillan scored seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions last season; three of the goals coming in Europe, making his haul of 14 a LOI record.

O’Donnell, who played alongside McMillan for four seasons, added: “Davey’s performances last season showed that he is still very capable of scoring goals at the highest level and he is a fantastic character to have in your team and around your club.

“You can’t underestimate how important the spine of your team is and having himself and Patrick Hoban will give us a huge platform to build off with our striking options, which is very important.”

Elsewhere in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division today, Ireland underage international Max Murphy made the move to Bohemians from cross-city rivals Shamrock Rovers.

The 20-year-old left-back, who previously spent three seasons at Stoke City, signed on a “multi-year deal” to become the Dalymount Park outfit’s latest addition, after Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe’s arrival from Dundalk over the weekend.

✍️ Bohemians are delighted to confirm the signing of left-back Max Murphy on a multi-year deal.



The 20-year-old former Ireland underage international joins from Shamrock Rovers having previously spent three years with Stoke City.



❤️🖤 Welcome to Dalymount, Max. pic.twitter.com/pwwmrS7iED — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) December 20, 2021

🤝 | Defender Max Murphy has left the club after three years with Shamrock Rovers.



We would like to thank Max for his commitment and professionalism during his time at the club. pic.twitter.com/9rX3js0Qbs — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) December 20, 2021

Finn Harps, meanwhile, have announced the re-signings of Jesse Devers and Mark Timlin.

Mayo winger Devers returns for a second spell in Ballybofey, having played a major role in the club’s promotion to the Premier Division in 2018. He was part of the Sligo Rovers side that finished fourth in the 2020 season, qualifying for the Europa League.

“I’m delighted to be back at the club,” Devers said. “I haven’t enough good things to say about the people behind the scenes and how I was treated in my first spell here. I’m really excited to get started now in pre-season and hopefully we’ll have a good season.”

The return of Timlin makes the Buncrana man the Harps’ longest-serving player. He initially joined on loan from Derry City in 2017, before signing his first deal with Finn Harps ahead of the 2018 season.

“I’ve been really unlucky over the past couple of years with different injuries,” he said. “I’ve just been focusing on keeping my head down, getting my body right and hopefully I’m over the worst of it and can hit the ground running in the New Year.”