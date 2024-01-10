Dundalk confirm Hoban's exit, Coote leaves Bohs for America

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED they have agreed a deal with Derry City for the sale of record goalscorer Patrick Hoban.

The deal remains subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms. Hoban had one year remaining on his contract at Oriel Park, and it is understood that Derry are paying a basic fee in the region of €30,000 for Hoban’s services.

Hoban’s goalscoring record at Dundalk was stunning: he scored 150 goals in 296 games, winning three league titles and two FAI Cups.

“Players come and players go but memories, as they say, live forever. Hoban provided us with countless good ones over the years”, said Dundalk on their website today.

Hoban’s departure makes Dundalk’s off-season rebuilding job all the more daunting. Now under the new ownership of former Kerry owner Brian Ainscough, Dundalk may also have to replace highly-rated goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd, whose future at Oriel Park is uncertain.

Elsewhere, Ali Coote’s exit from Bohemians has been confirmed. The Scottish midfielder was linked with a move to St Patrick’s Athletic at the end of last season, but has instead left Ireland entirely for a move to the United States.

Coote has joined Detroit City FC of the USL Championship, the States’ second-tier. He has signed a two-year contract. Coote continues a trend of League of Ireland players leaving for the USL, following in the recent footsteps of Dan Casey, Lee Desmond, and Billy King.