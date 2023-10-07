Advertisement
McLaughlin double retains Peamount's lead at the top, O'Gorman stunner helps Rovers to Shels win
Elsewhere, Sligo blew a three-goal lead against Cork.
9 minutes ago

PEAMOUNT UNITED RETAINED their commanding nine-point lead at the top of the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division with a 2-1 win at home to Treaty United. Erin McLaughlin scored late in the first half and then early in the second, with Orlagh Fitzpatrick’s reply three minutes later not matched by an equaliser. 

Shamrock Rovers have leapfrogged Shelbourne into second spot thanks to a 3-1 win over Shels. Scarlett Herron opened the scoring before Aine O’Gorman’s screamer doubled the advantage. Alannah McEvoy then ensured Rovers led 3-0 at the break. Rebecca Devereux scored in stoppage time at the second half to gloss the scoreboard for Shels. 

Kylie Murphy’s goal a minute from the end earned Wexford a draw in a thrilling 2-2 against Bohemians, who recovered from Ellen Molloy’s early goal but could not hold out for a win. 

That was not the most painful equaliser of the day: that was felt by Sligo Rovers, who blew a 3-0 half-time lead at home to Cork City to tie 3-3. 

Elsewhere, Athlone Town beat DLR Waves 1-0. 

The 42 Team
