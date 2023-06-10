Peamount United take hold on top as Dublin rivals are cut adrift

PEAMOUNT UNITED EXTENDED their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division to six points following a 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers.

In front of a record league crowd of 1,464 at Tallaght Stadium, the visitors snatched the victory courtesy of Sadhbh Doyle’s delightful curling effort in the 82nd minute.

Amanda Budden was left with no chance in the Hoops goal as their unbeaten record was brought to an end just before the World Cup break.

Had Rovers managed to get the job done in front of their own fans, Collie O’Neill’s side would have been level on 31 points with the Peas at the top of the table.

Instead, they sit in third on goal difference with seven games to go after Shelbourne cruised to a 5-0 win over sixth-place Wexford Youths across Dublin at Tolka Park.

WHAT A WIN!!!!!!!!!



We’ll be heading into the mid-season break on top! 🙌🟢⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Oju4XytAIv — Peamount Utd FC (@peamountutd) June 10, 2023

It’s now five wins from their last six for Shels, who were two up by the 11th minute after goals from Jessie Stapleton and Hannah Healy. A third on the stroke of half-time from Christie Gray killed the game as a contest before Jemma Quinn added a fourth on the hour mark, and Kerri Letmon made it a five-star display on 79 minutes.

Bottom side Cork City could only manage a 91st-minute consolation through Kiera Sena after two first-half strikes from Niamh Prior and Ciara Maher put Bohemians in control.

It means Bohs are just two points off rivals Rovers and Shels with the second half of the campaign set up nicely at the top end.

Galway United’s 2-0 win away to Sligo Rovers just about keeps them in touch back in fifth, and with a five-point cushion over Wexford they should be looking up rather than over their shoulder.

Therese Kinnevey got the ball rolling for Galway on 12 minutes and the victory was secured in the 64th minute when Jenna Slattery found the net.

With DLR Waves and Treaty United playing out a 0-0 stalemate, second bottom Sligo may look upon this home defeat as a missed opportunity to try and edge closer to Treaty in ninth spot.