London calling for Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett following Brighton exit

RIANNA JARRETT IS to remain in England for the next stage of her club career.

The Republic of Ireland striker today signed for FA Women’s Championship outfit London City Lionesses ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Jarrett was available as a free agent, having recently parted company with Women’s Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Rianna is a proven striker with strength that makes her an absolute handful on the ball,” London City Lionesses head coach Melissa Phillips said. “Her experiences both internationally and in the WSL add value to the squad and help us achieve our goals for the season ahead.”

It’s a fresh start for the 26-year-old former Wexford Youths star, as she joins a club that finished in sixth place in the Championship last season.

“I’m really excited to get going with LCL, a club which is professional and moving in the right direction,” Jarrett said.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I got a great feeling from talking to Melissa and her staff, and all the players have been welcoming. I’m looking forward to challenging myself in the league and being pushed in the right direction.”