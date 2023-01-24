'An overwhelming day' - Three Irish internationals lose manager at Championship leaders

THREE REPUBLIC OF Ireland internationals have suffered a significant blow with the loss of their manager at FA Women’s Championship leaders London City Lionesses.

It was confirmed yesterday that Melissa Phillips would leave her role as head coach to assume the role of assistant coach at Angel City in the USA’s National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL].

Lily Agg, Hayley Nolan and Rianna Jarrett are the Irish players affected, with the former pair sharing their disappointment on social media last night.

“An overwhelming day, with all the emotions,” Agg wrote on Twitter.

“Hard to even imagine LCL without @CoachMelP who has only ever put us players first throughout this journey and is the sole reason why we are top of the league. The most selfless, driven human who deserves every success and happiness.”

“So hard to put into words the impact that @CoachMelP has had on me as a player and person over the last 3 years,” Nolan added.

“This club has come on leaps and bounds because of the hard work, dedication and pure desire you have shown. Angel City have gained an incredible coach and person.”

Phillips had been head coach since October 2020, when she succeeded Irishwoman Lisa Fallon at the helm. London City finished sixth that season, second to Liverpool in 2021/22, and are one point clear of Bristol City — home to Chloe Mustaki — at the midpoint of this campaign.

Introducing ‘OCEAUNZ’, the Official Match Ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023! 🇦🇺🇳🇿#FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the official match ball for this summer’s Fifa Women’s World Cup has been unveiled. Vera Pauw’s side will be kicking ‘OCEAUNZ’ — by Adidas — at their first-ever major tournament.

1% of net sales will go to the projects that drive gender equity in football within the Common Goal movement.

The Girls In Green face co-hosts Australia in Sydney on the opening day, 20 July. They also play Canada in Perth, and Nigeria in Brisbane in Group B.