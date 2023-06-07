'The last resort': London Irish file for administration following financial crisis

“This decision has ultimately ended any hope of an acquisition of the club and has regrettably forced us to file for administration this morning (Wednesday),” he said.

“Administration has always been the last resort and something we hoped we could avoid. And we bitterly regret the difficulties it will present to each and every one of you.

“My focus is now on working with the appointed administrator and I hope that the club will come out of administration as quickly as possible.”

London Irish are the third English Premiership club to collapse this season after Wasps and Worcester became casualties of the financial crisis gripping the top-flight.

